Wayanad POCSO convict gets further jail term in another minor-abuse case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2023 10:23 PM IST
Madhu, 37. Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: A 37-year-old man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 7,000 by a Fast Track Special Court for attempting to sexually abuse girls on a school ground.

Madhu, a native of Nadavayal was convicted by Judge KR Sunilkumar for the crime under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act that took place in August 2022. A month ago, Madhu was convicted to five years rigorous imprisonment in a similar case.

The case from 2022 was registered at the Panamaram Police by Inspector KA Elizabeth. Later, sub-inspector Vimal Chandran probed and submitted the charge sheet. Senior civil police officer Mercy Augustine and additional sub-inspector Vinod Joseph were also part of the investigation team.
Public Prosecutor Adv G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.

