Vandiperiyar case: SPP cites deliberate attempts to save accused, says will approach HC

Idukki: The verdict of the special fast track court at Kattappana acquitting the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl has been drawing criticism as an injustice to the girl. Amid this, talking to Onmanorama, Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Maheswaran Pillai also expressed disappointment over the verdict and alleged that he found the judgement as a deliberate attempt to protect the accused.

“ The judge issued the verdict after extracting certain links given by the prosecution from the whole chain of circumstantial evidence presented. But there is no mention of how the prosecution tried to substantiate the case and the legal authority provided during the trial,” the special public prosecutor (SPP) said.

“There is no mention of the presumptions put forth by the prosecution related to the charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Generally, this presumption against the accused needs to be rebutted by him. However, the judgment did not speak about the presumptions and the rebuttals in connection with the POCSO charges,” he added.

“There is sexual abuse and murder, says the verdict. However, when I read it, I felt that there was a strong attempt not to convict the accused by giving undue importance to minor contradictions in the statement. The Supreme Court has mentioned that there will be natural variations in the evidence of witnesses and if all the witnesses speak the same, it will be suggestive of tutoring the witnesses. I am not upset about the acquittal, but it saddens me that matters which I presented in the court are not mentioned in the judgement,” Pillai told Onmanorama.

“If the pubic hairs and the semen found in the bed sheet at the scene of the crime were not enough or exhausted for DNA sampling, the investigation agency could not do much about it. Even if for argument's sake, I admit there was an inadvertent flaw on the part of the probe team that shall not go against the interest of the victim and let the accused take advantage of it. The SC has mentioned it in several cases,” he added.

About the alleged lapses on the part of the prosecution for not slapping charges of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act against the accused, SPP said that the father of the victim got a document that cites that the accused was born to Christian parents as his father had converted to Christianity before marriage. However, the final report was submitted to the court by them.

“The victim’s father got this document not as a part of the investigation but while he applied for some other purpose. The father of the accused in the case has said in the court that his family has been availing benefits meant for the SC and we had also got similar reports citing that the accused belongs to the scheduled caste. The father of the victim had moved the High Court after getting the said document, (to prove that the accused does not belong to the SC) but his plea was dismissed,” SPP said.

He said that the appeal against the judgment of the Special POCSO Court in the case would be filed in the High Court soon and the prosecution was hopeful of getting a stay order.

‘Political interference botched up Investigation’

Former district government pleader and public prosecutor in Idukki S Ashokan said that right from day one, there was political interference as the accused was a DYFI worker.

“When the death of the girl was confirmed at the nearby hospital in Vandiperiyar there was an attempt not to conduct a post-mortem citing that it was an accidental hanging. A top politician in the region wanted the body to be taken back to her house without a post-mortem, but the doctor insisted on it,” he added.

Ashokan who is also the KPCC general secretary said that there was a lack of will to prove the case on the part of the police. “Supervision by the public prosecutor during the investigation would have helped to gather more evidence. Fingerprints could have been collected from the body of the victim and the scene of the crime. The pubic hairs and semen collected from the scene of the crime were not enough to conduct DNA analysis and this is confusing. There were lapses in collecting evidence from the witnesses and if there was a witness who had seen the accused entering or going out of the scene of crime that would have made the case stronger,” he noted

Ashokan said that no fresh evidence could be collected in the case and the scope of getting a favourable judgment through appeal was remote.