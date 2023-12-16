Man found dead inside gutted CNG-run autorickshaw in Thrissur

A man, believed to be the driver of an autorickshaw, was burnt to death in Thrissur on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Peringavu native Pramod (47), son of Meluvalappil Ramakrishnan. He was found dead in the rear seat, in a sleeping position. The incident occurred at Gandhinagar at Cheroor about 4 km away from Thrissur town.

The autorickshaw that caught fire is run on CNG. Fire and rescue officers found the body when they reached the spot and doused the fire, said authorities.

Viyyur police are also checking whether it's a case of suicide, an officer said.