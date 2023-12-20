Youth killed, another injured as speeding car rams bike in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A youth was killed and another person suffered serious injuries after the bike they were travelling in collided with a car on the Edavanna-Koyilandy State Highway at Mukkom here on Wednesday.

The deceased was B Shajil Pullanikadu (31) from Chimbukad near Kuthannur in Palakkad. The pillion rider Vineetha, who sustained multiple leg fractures, has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

According to the Mukkom Police, the duo was headed in the direction of Mukkom from Agastiamuzhi when a car, owned by a native of Koodathayi, that was trying to overtake a bus hit an auto-rickshaw and rammed into the bike.

The speeding car dragged the bike, stuck on its side, for almost 20 metres before stopping after hitting an electric post.

Shajil, who sustained head injuries was declared dead at the Government Medical College Hospital. Shajil, son of C Balan Pullanikkadu, was a crain operator at Kuthannur and had been working on a project at Karuvampoyil near Thamarassery.

A nearby tyre shop also reported damages in the accident that resulted in traffic jam on the state highway.