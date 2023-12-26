Thrissur man brutally beaten for questioning riverside drinking

Thrissur: A drunk group of men brutally beat up a Pulakatukkara native Vinu for questioning drinking on the banks of the river. Vinu, father of two girls, had gone with her daughters to the River Manali near his home on Monday evening where he saw a group of men drinking in the open on the banks of the river. When he questioned the group’s action, the group followed Vinu up to his home later and brutally beat him up.

Pudukad police inspector Sidhik Abdhul Khadher said that the gang belonged to another village. “The group of 12 men came to the spot for drinking. When Vinu questioned them for drinking in public space, there happened to be a verbal spat. Later, the gang came to Vinu’s home, pulled him out of his house and beat him. We have registered a case and are investigating whether more people are involved in the incident,” the officer said.

However, the natives said that the police initiated action only after the video footage of the attack on Vinu was unearthed. It is also alleged that the necklaces of Vinu’s daughter and niece were snatched by the miscreants. Locals said that the gang hailed from Konikkara. Vinu is currently admitted to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.