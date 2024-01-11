2018 Nimisha Thampi murder: Migrant worker gets double life sentence

Ernakulam: Paravur Additional Sessions Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced Murshidabad native Biju Mollah (44) to double life imprisonment for murdering a degree student Nimisha Thampi (22). Judge V Jyothi also ordered to slap a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convict.



On January 9, the court found Biju guilty in the murder case after hearing nearly 40 witnesses.

The migrant worker murdered Nimisha by slitting her throat during a robbery attempt on July 30, 2018. Nimisha, a BBA student at Marampally MES College was attacked by the man when she tried to block him from snatching his aunt's chain. Nimisha's uncle Elias also suffered injuries while trying to save the girl from the attack

Thadiyittaparambu police had registered the case in 2018 and a team of Crime Branch probed the case. As per the chargesheet, the accused is booked for murder, attempt to murder, criminal trespass and attempt to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.