Kottayam man found dead with throat slit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2024 10:56 AM IST
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A 63-year-old man was found dead with throat slit inside his house at Adichira here on Friday. The deceased Lukose, an expatriate returned home a few months ago. 

His wife found him dead inside his bedroom and alerted Gandhi Nagar police. 

Though it is assumed that he ended his life by slitting his throat, no suicide note was recovered yet. The cops are probing the murder angle after finding the wound too deep. 

His body will be shifted to Kottayam Government Medical College after inquest procedures, said police. 

Further investigation is underway. 

