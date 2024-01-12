Malayalam
Father, 2 children found dead in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2024 09:43 AM IST Updated: January 12, 2024 11:57 AM IST
Representational image: Canva
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: A man and his two children were found dead in Pattathanam here on Friday in what seems to be a murder-suicide case.

The deceased are Jose Pramod (41), Devanarayanan (9) and Devananda (4). It is suspected that Jose killed himself after murdering his children.

While the children was found near the staircase at their home, Jose was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Jose was living separately from his wife. Family conflicts likely prompted him to take the extreme step, police said after preliminary investigation.

