Thiruvananthapuram: Police arrested a man who allegedly set fire to his mother on Friday. According to the police, sixty-year-old Nalini was killed by her son, Mosses. The accused is reported to be a user of alcohol and drugs.
Cops book man who set ablaze his mother in Thiruvananthapuram
