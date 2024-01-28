Protests against Kerala Governor will continue despite Central security: SFI

Thiruvananthapuram: The SFI, the students' wing of the CPM, has announced that it would continue the stir against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan despite the Z-Plus security cover extended to him by the Centre.

“We will not desist from staging protests against the Governor even if there are attempts to suppress us using Central forces,” said state secretary of the SFI P M Arsho.

The SFI leader, pointing out that his organization had a strength of 16 lakh members, warned Khan that he wouldn’t be able to step out of his official residence if all these students decided to block him.

SFI activists had waved black flags against the Governor at Nilamel in Kollam district on Saturday and Khan stepped out of his official vehicle and confronted the protesters. Khan also staged a sit-in on the road and finally relented after the police filed FIRs against some SFI members. The Centre soon announced Z-Plus security cover by the CRPF to the Governor.

Referring to the Nilamel incident, Arsho said that Khan acted like a man who had mental issues. “The Governor tried to provoke SFI members who were staging a protest on the roadside. He stepped out of the vehicle violating protocol and rushed towards the protesters. Even then, the students remained calm and continued to shout slogans,” said the SFI leader.

Arsho also alleged that Khan was lying when he claimed that SFI activists had attacked him and his official car. “It is very clear from the visuals of the incident that no student had gone anywhere near the Governor’s car,” said Arsho.

He also said that SFI will move the court against the decision of the police to invoke IPC Section 124 against the students. “The government also should correct the actions of the police,” said Arsho.

Meanwhile, state secretary of the CPM M V Govindan supported Arsho’s allegations against the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all universities in the state. “Khan’s recent actions don’t suit the dignity of his position. For instance, what he did during the address to the Assembly was unconstitutional. He is behaving strangely,” said Govindan.

E P Jayarajan, convenor of the LDF which is in power in Kerala, also criticized Khan’s actions. “The Centre should immediately recall the Governor. He is being taken for a ride by the BJP and the UDF. This is not the first time that students have waved black flags against the Governor. Khan even showered abuses on the students who staged the protest,” said Jayarajan.

At the same time, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the Governor and the state government were enacting a drama. “The government, which is supposed to provide security to the Governor, is making all arrangements to enable the students to block him on the road. These incidents are staged. Is this how an agitation against the Centre is carried out?” he asked.

Satheesan also pointed out the irony of the Chief Minister opposing all sorts of protests against him, even while mobilizing agitations targeting the Governor.