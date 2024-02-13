7-year-old boy critical after being run over by car in Aluva; probe on to trace vehicle that sped away

A seven-year-old boy has been hospitalised with serious injuries after he was run over by a car at Kuttamassery in Aluva on Tuesday.

The police have launched a probe for the car that did not stop after hitting the boy, who had fell out of an auto rode by his father.

The boy sustained injuries to his head and body and is admitted to the ICU of a private hospital.

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the police refused to intervene right away and told the family to file a complaint first.

From a CCTV footage of the incident, vehicles can be seen passing in a line when the boy falls down and the car running over him.