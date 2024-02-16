Elephant calf falls into well in Malayattoor; rescue efforts underway

Ernakulam: The Forest department has initiated action to rescue an elephant calf from a 25-ft deep well of a rubber plantation at Malayattoor. According to the forest officials, the rescue efforts were delayed due to the presence of an elephant herd near the well. It is learnt that the elephant calf was separated from its herd and fell into the well in the wee hours of Friday. Local residents who noticed elephants near the well alerted the forest department.



A forest official told Manorama News that an excavator will be taken to the spot for breaking a side of the well as the rescue of the animal from the deep well is a herculean task.

Public stage protest

Meanwhile, local residents have been staging a protest against the forest department's lapses in preventing wild animal attacks in the area.One of the residents alleged that no action was taken to construct a fence in the area close to the forest though the government allotted Rs 80 lakh. The people argued that they were afraid to step out of their houses due to threat from wild animals.

Forest officials are trying to pacify the people amid the efforts to rescue the baby elephant. But they declared that they won't call off the protest until the forest department finds an amicable solution to check the straying of wild animals in the area.