Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the State capital on Tuesday to energize party workers ahead of the forthcoming general elections. The public meeting, organized by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and attended by Modi, will unofficially kick off the BJP’s election campaign with the slogans “Modi guarantee” and “A vote for Modi.” BJP leaders anticipate a turnout of half a lakh people at the meeting in Central Stadium here.



The public meeting will mark the culimation of the statewide foot march led by BJP state president K Surendran as well as the launch of the NDA's election campaign in Kerala

VV Rajesh, district president of the BJP, said that all preparations have been completed to ensure that the event becomes a historic one. The meeting is scheduled to commence by 12.00 pm.

The party’s State president K Surendran; Union Minister V Muraleedharan; national office bearers Kummanam Rajasekharan, KK Krishnadas; State Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, district president VV Rajesh, national, State, and district office bearers will share the dais with Modi. The merger of Jana Paksham with the BJP is also slated to occur in Modi’s presence, with leaders of Jana Paksham, including PC George and Shone George, present on the dais.

The PM will reach Thiruvananthapuram by 10 am and head to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here for the inauguration of three major technical facilities. He will also be reviewing the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme during his visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here. Modi will inaugurate a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at the VSSC, a Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at the ISRO propulsion complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. VSSC is the lead centre of ISRO responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology.