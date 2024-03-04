Man shoots brother to death in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Police here on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother over a dispute during a boozing session. Kuttikol native Balakrishnan, the accused reportedly opened fire at his brother Asokan (45).



Manorama News reported that Asokan breathed his last due to bleeding from the bullet injury above his thigh. According to police, the accused used a country-made gun collected from a group of nomad people.

A drunken brawl between the brothers on Sunday night reportedly ended up in the murder of Asokan, said police. Following the quarrel, Balakrishnan headed to collect the weapon and returned to Asokan's place to operate the crime. It is learnt that the duo used to quarrel with each other.

Asokan's body is currently kept at Government General hospital mortuary, here.