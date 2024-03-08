Newborn, elderly man allegedly murdered in Idukki; human sacrifice suspected

Idukki: Kattappana police here on Friday intensified the probe into a suspected double murder after receiving crucial hints during the investigation of a theft case. Kanchiyar natives Vishnu Vijayan (27) and his accomplice Rajesh alias Nitheesh (31) were nabbed by the police for stealing valuables from an automobile repair shop here on Thursday.

Police found Vishnu's mother and sister locked inside the house when they reached there as part of the evidence collection in the theft case. It is learnt that these two women told police about the two murders. But police neither confirmed nor dismissed these reports.

A rented house occupied by one of the accused at Kanchiyar is under police surveillance now. While visiting the house, police reportedly recovered evidence that hints at black magic practices.

With these findings, police suspect that Vishnu and Rajesh killed the child and the elderly man as part of human sacrifice. The dead bodies were buried inside the house of Vishnu's old house, reported Manorama News. Vishnu who is injured while fleeing from police is currently under treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, Rajesh is remanded in judicial custody.