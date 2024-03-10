Idukki: Kattappana police probing the mysterious double murder case that came into light after arresting two men in a theft case revealed shocking details about the murder. The probe team confirmed that Rajesh alias Nitheesh and Vishnu who were booked in a theft case murdered the latter's father Vijayan in August last year. The involvement of Vishnu's mother Suma in the murder was also confirmed, said police. Police slapped charges including murder and destruction of evidence against the accused. Police also registered a case against all three accused and the deceased man for murdering a newborn child in 2016.



As per the FIR, Nitheesh killed Vijayan by hitting repeatedly on his head with a hammer. On Saturday, police booked Nitheesh after he confessed to murdering Vishnu's father Vijayan. Police also named Vishnu and his mother Suma in the murder of Vijayan. According to police, the three-member gang buried Vijayan's body inside their rented house in August. Police will exhume this body on Sunday morning. Manorama News reported that police are all set to dig the floor of the house in search of Vijayan's remains. The accused Nitheesh has been taken to the spot for evidence collection.

At the same time, it is revealed that Vijayan and his family killed his daughter's newborn child along with Nitheesh to save their family honour in 2016. According to police, the infant was covered with a cloth and suffocated to death.

It is learnt that Nitheesh impregnated Vijayan's wife. Nitheesh, a priest by profession was controlling this family. It is learnt that Nitheesh performed tantric or black magic rituals for the family in their rented house. The probe team will also launch a search in their old house to recover evidence in the murder of the newborn child. As per Nitheesh's statement, the child's body was buried in the cowshed of the old house.