KPCC urges Election Commission to reschedule LS polls on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested the Election Commission to reconsider the polling date in Kerala, as it currently falls on a Friday, a significant day for the Muslim faithful.

KPCC Acting President M M Hassan and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan have jointly written a letter to the poll panel, seeking the shift from April 26, which falls on a Friday, citing potential difficulties for Muslim voters, party sources said.

The letter said that holding elections on Friday or Sunday could pose a significant inconvenience to the people, including election officers, booth agents and voters alike.

Earlier, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress in Kerala, had also expressed intentions to approach the poll panel regarding the same issue.

(With PTI inputs)