Kattappana double murder: Prime accused author of online novel on black magic

Thodupuzha: Nitheesh, the prime accused in the Kattappana double murder case, is the author of a novel about a sorcerer who gets a girl to fall for him using black magic. Titled 'Mahamanthrikam', the novel, published in 2018, has been read by half a million people so far.

Released through an online site, the book heavily bases its premise on witchcraft, sorcery and revenge. Nitheesh stopped writing the novel in 2018 after six chapters, stating he would continue the story later. The plot is based on an evil sorcerer who tries to possess an innocent girl by making her a slave to delusion while another wizard attempts to free her. The novel talks about summoning demons through spells and describes tantric techniques.

Nitheesh resorted to what is now popularly known as the 'Drishyam model' to cover up the crime. Like in the movie, he hid the victim's body under the floor of his house. He even submitted a bus ticket to the police to prove his alibi that he was in Kochi on the day the co-accused was arrested.

Nitheesh published 'Mahamanthrikam' under the pen name 'PR'. Many readers have commented on the site asking for the rest of the story, while others have heaped praises on the author. There was an abundance of people in the comments section who expressed their wish to meet the writer in person. Some were disappointed with 'PR' for not writing the rest of the novel. Besides this, Nitheesh has published two other novels, which are also incomplete.