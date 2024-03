Thiruvananthapuram: A 35-year-old man was electrocuted to death after coming into contact with an electric trap set for wild boars at Venjaramoodu here in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased is Chakkakkad native Unni.



He reportedly suffered an electric shock from the live wire while returning home after fishing in the river along with his friends.

His friends found him unconscious on the narrow path close to the electric fence. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.