Engineering student, migrant worker die after falling off same train within 10-min gap

Kasaragod: Two passengers of Mangaluru-Chennai Mail died, one while trying to board the running train, and one after falling off the moving train in Kasaragod on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Raneem (18), son of Rafi of Kuthuparamba in Kannur, and Sushant Sahoo (41), son of Dolagobind Sahoo of Jashpur, a town on the border of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Sahoo was an employee at a fuel station in Mangaluru. When the train reached Kasaragod Railway Station around 2.30 pm, he got down to buy a bottle of water, said police. After the two-minute stop, when the train started leaving the station, Sahoo tried to board the train. But he slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform and was run over by the train, said police.

Police have shifted the body that was severed to the Kasaragod General Hospital for autopsy.

When passengers pulled the train after Sahoo's accident, a group of students told police that a student standing by the door fell off the train between Kumbla and Kasaragod railway stations -- a distance of around 10km

Police started combing the area starting from Kumbla. By evening, police found Raneem's body at Kallangai in Chowki near Kasaragod Railway Station. He was a student at PA College of Engineering in Mangaluru.