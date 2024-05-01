Ayurvedic doctor booked for poisoning father to death found dead in Nepal

Thrissur: Mayoornath (26), an Ayurvedic doctor from Thrissur's Edakulam who was booked for murdering his father Sasidharan was found dead in a pond in Nepal. He was under treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Malappuram after obtaining bail in the murder case. According to reports, he went missing from the hospital a week ago.



Nepal police informed his relatives that Mayoornath drowned in the pond of a centre where he took accommodation. It is learnt that Nepal police contacted his relatives after recovering his phone. His body was handed over to the family on Tuesday and cremated in Nepal.

Mayoornath killed his father by mixing poison in his breakfast on April 2, 2023. According to reports, the accused told the police that he held a grudge against his father and stepmother for the death of his mother.