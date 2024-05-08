Youth sentenced to 61 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 08, 2024 09:35 PM IST
Krishnan (29). Photo: Special arrangement

Wayanad: A POCSO court in Kalpetta on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to 61 years of imprisonment for subjecting an underage girl to extreme sexual abuse and torture, in a case registered in 2022.

Kalpetta Fast Track (POCSO) Court judge K R Sunilkumar also imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on Vithukad Karmalkunnu Krishnan, a native of Meppadi. 

The accused has to undergo 60 years of imprisonment (20 years each) and pay a fine of Rs 3  lakh, under three sections of POCSO and another 1 year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh under IPC. The court also directed the District Legal Service Authority to ensure compensation for the victim. The convict should undergo the punishment concurrently.

RELATED ARTICLES

The case was first investigated by the Ambalavayal police before Meppadi police took it up. Then Meppadi Station House Officer A B Vipin probed the case and submitted the charge sheet. Sub-inspector K Siraj, additional sub-inspector P Mohanan and woman Civil police Officer Mahitha among others, were in the investigation team. Adv G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA