Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.5 crore at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 11, 2024 05:39 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama.

Kochi: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.5 crore from a passenger from Dubai at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here. The passenger is identified as Khader Moideen, a resident of Kanyakumari. 

As per the officials, Moideen concealed the gold in a specially designed pocket inside his jeans, which was stitched precisely to avoid identification. While crossing the Green Channel, the customs officials inspected him and found 20 gold bars weighing 2332 grams. Further interrogation is going on regarding the case.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA