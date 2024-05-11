Kochi: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.5 crore from a passenger from Dubai at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) here. The passenger is identified as Khader Moideen, a resident of Kanyakumari.

As per the officials, Moideen concealed the gold in a specially designed pocket inside his jeans, which was stitched precisely to avoid identification. While crossing the Green Channel, the customs officials inspected him and found 20 gold bars weighing 2332 grams. Further interrogation is going on regarding the case.