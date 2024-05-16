Administrative Reforms dept recommends assessment of senior officials by subordinates

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Administrative Reforms Department has recommended a 360-degree assessment system for government officials, in which subordinates will assess the senior officials' skills in enhancing their performance. This is similar to the confidential reports of subordinate officials that their higher-ups prepare.

However, for a reverse performance evaluation, necessary arrangements need to be made for department secretaries and ministers to check such reports. Several departments remain laid back due to an influx of employees, whereas a shortage of staff has bogged many others down. Though a committee was formed in all departments under the chief secretary and department secretary, the panel's functioning has not been effective.

The Administrative Reforms Department has also recommended Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations for Assistants to Special Secretaries in the State Secretariat at least two times. This recommendation was made to enhance the officials' efficiency.

The department recommended that the exams should test the employees' skills in information technology. Promotions should be based on efficiency. Hiring for Assistant posts through by-transfer appointments should be made through the PSC.

It was noted that the delivery of services had been affected since those recruited via the PSC were not optimally utilised. Those occupying the posts of Assistants through by-transfer appointments, sports quota, or dying in harness lack eligibility. They, too, handle the files. However, their efficiency, even at the entry-level, has not been assessed.

Reasons for failure