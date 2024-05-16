Heavy rain expected in Kerala today; yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to witness heavy rain in the upcoming days, the India Meteorological Department said in an advisory on Thursday. Summer rain accompanied by widespread thunderstorms is expected in the State until Monday.

Heavy rain is forecasted in isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur on Thursday. These districts are under yellow alert. The Met department has also issued yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Friday predicting heavy rain at isolated spots.

Caution is advised as heavy rain is anticipated in isolated areas on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. An orange alert was issued for Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Saturday; Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts on Sunday; and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki on Monday.