Beef price goes up in Kozhikode, merchants blame it on shortage

Kozhikode : Beef has become dearer in Kozhikode. The prices which had hovered between Rs 300- Rs 380 has now crossed Rs 400. A hike was announced by the All Kerala Cattle Merchants Association on Tuesday citing the price hike in the wholesale market due to the shortage of cattle.



The association representative said the price hike is already effective in the suburban areas of the city and by Wednesday, it was effective in the whole district. 'We have decided for a price hike of Rs. 20 per kilogram in the district. It has been effective for months in gram panchayats,'' said Abdul Gafoor, district committee Secretary of the association. '' We are forced to shell out a substantial sum per cattle because of the shortage,'' he added.

According to the merchants they are forced to pay an extra amount of Rs. 5000 to 6000 per cattle with an average weight of 100 kilogram. Due to this, merchants in many districts like Thrissur, Ernakulam have raised the price already. In Kozhikode a kilogram of boneless buffalo meat will cost between Rs. Rs. 380 to Rs. 400.The price hike is effective in the areas like Nadapuram, Kuttiady, Vadakara, Mukkom and so on-the association representative said.