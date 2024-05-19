Alappuzha man booked for stabbing wife to death nabbed from Kottayam

Alappuzha: Police arrested the man who stabbed his wife to death at Cherthala here. The accused Rajesh was nabbed from a bar at Kottayam's Kanjikuzhi on midnight Saturday.

Rajesh stabbed his wife Ambili to death after blocking her two-wheeler at Pallichantha in Cherthala on Saturday evening. He fled from the scene after stabbing his wife multiple times.



Manorama News reported that Ambili suffered severe injuries on her chest and neck. Though she was rushed to the nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

It is learnt that a quarrel broke out between them on Friday over some domestic issue. A day later, Rajesh attacked his wife on the road. Ambili was a collection agent at Thirunallur Co-operative Society. Rajesh is employed at the water transport department. The couple has two children.