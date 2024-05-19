Alappuzha man booked for stabbing wife to death nabbed from Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2024 09:23 AM IST Updated: May 19, 2024 09:49 AM IST

Alappuzha: Police arrested the man who stabbed his wife to death at Cherthala here. The accused Rajesh was nabbed from a bar at Kottayam's Kanjikuzhi on midnight Saturday.
Rajesh stabbed his wife Ambili to death after blocking her two-wheeler at Pallichantha in Cherthala on Saturday evening. He fled from the scene after stabbing his wife multiple times.

Manorama News reported that Ambili suffered severe injuries on her chest and neck. Though she was rushed to the nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. 

It is learnt that a quarrel broke out between them on Friday over some domestic issue. A day later, Rajesh attacked his wife on the road. Ambili was a collection agent at Thirunallur Co-operative Society. Rajesh is employed at the water transport department. The couple has two children.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA