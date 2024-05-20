Bird Flu: Central team pitches Special Action Plan for Kuttanad

Alappuzha: The central team that visited Alappuzha in the wake of frequent birdflu outbreak in Kuttanad has called for a special action plan considering the unique geography of Kuttanad. This was decided during the recent meeting involving the central team which was held to analyse the spread of bird flu in the district.

The central team, led by Union Animal Husbandry Department Commissioner Abhijit Mitra, was in Alappuzha to oversee the latest steps taken to check the spread of bird flu here. It was suggested that vigil against bird flu should be on a full-time basis rather than stepping up after observing the symptoms. The meeting also overviewed the works of the various departments and preventive measures being taken to contain the bird flu.

It was concluded that tracing the origin of the virus is very important towards devising a proper defence mechanism to contain the spread of the flu. More samples will be collected from migratory birds and wetland birds for this purpose. Farm birds being brought from other states will also be scrutinised, the meeting decided. Till then, existing preventive measures to hold back the bird flu are to be strengthened.

The central team also visited the duck-rearing farms of Champakulam panchayat. The central team consisted of Dr C. Tosh, Principal Scientist, National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal; Dr Mudassar Chanda, Principal Scientist, National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics; and Dr Adiraj Mishra, Assistant Commissioner, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.