Kozhikode: A youth was found dead inside an under construction shopping mall in Koduvally on Thursday. He was reportedly involved in multiple criminal cases. Koduvally Police have identified the deceased as Yousuf Chundappuram (25) from Hamsa Chundappuram, Koduvally. He is believed to have fallen from the top of the building, sustaining head injuries. His sandals and an umbrella were found nearby. An inquiry has been initiated by Koduvally police. The body will undergo autopsy following the completion of initial procedures. The upcoming shopping mall is situated in Koduvally town itself, near the Akshaya Centre. It remains unclear how he gained access to the site.
Youth found dead in under construction shopping mall in Kozhikode
