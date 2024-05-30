Missing 8-year-old girl found in Malappuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2024 03:11 PM IST
Malappuram: An eight-year-old girl who went missing after disembarking from a train at Kuttipuram on Thursday was found by the police in an hour's time. She was found in Valanchery. The girl, a resident of Maniyamkad in the district, was returning from a pilgrimage at Erwadi in Tamil Nadu when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to reports, the girl and her family were en route to the bus stand, which was approximately 100 meters away from the railway station, when she disappeared. The family had made a brief stop to purchase medicines during their journey to the bus stand. Authorities also investigated the possibility that the girl may have accidentally boarded another bus. 

