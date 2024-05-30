Nepali man held for trying to grope woman on Kochi bus

Kochi: A Nepali man was arrested by the Ernakulam North Police for attempting to sexually assault a woman on a private bus here. The accused was identified as Megha Bahadur.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on a bus plying on the Aluva-Panangad route. The man attempted to grope the woman when the bus reached Kaloor. The bus staff informed the police. The accused was presented at a court and remanded.