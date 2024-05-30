Two students drown in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2024 10:50 PM IST
Representational image: iStock Photo/ Urbazon

Thiruvananthapuram: Two students drowned while bathing in a pond at Vellayani, Nemom, on Thursday. The deceased are Muhammad Ihsan (15) and Bilal (15), both Class-10 students. The tragedy happened around 5.30 pm as they entered the pond at Parakode in Vellayani.

