Thiruvananthapuram: Two students drowned while bathing in a pond at Vellayani, Nemom, on Thursday. The deceased are Muhammad Ihsan (15) and Bilal (15), both Class-10 students. The tragedy happened around 5.30 pm as they entered the pond at Parakode in Vellayani.
Two students drown in Thiruvananthapuram
