Auto driver pulls 5-year-old to safety from flooded drain in Thrissur

Thrissur: A five-year-old boy, who slipped into a flooded drainage and drifted approximately 10 meters under concrete slabs, was miraculously rescued by an autorickshaw driver here on Friday. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Kizhakkumpuram Road in Manakkodi, Thrissur.



The boy, identified as Ryan, son of Ponmani Raju and Roji, was walking along the road with his mother when a vehicle approached from the opposite direction. Both Ryan and his mother, who was also carrying her second child, stepped onto the concrete slab covering the storm water drainage to let the vehicle pass.

After the vehicle passed, they stepped back onto the road, but Ryan lost his balance and fell into an open portion of the drain. The drain, about one meter deep, swept the boy away immediately due to strong currents.

Witnessing the incident, Menoth Parambil Subash, a goods autorickshaw driver, rushed to help. Calculating that the strong currents would carry the boy to the other side underneath the slabs, Subash jumped into the drain and waited. As soon as the boy drifted down and hit him, Subash lifted him out of the water. The 300-meter-long drainage flows into a deep stream located about 300 meters away. Fortunately, the boy sustained no major injuries other than discomfort developed from drinking from the drain water. He was sent home with his parents after receiving preliminary treatment.

