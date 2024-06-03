Man's body found in Chaliyar after reported missing

Kozhikode: The body of a man who went missing in the river Chaliyar three days ago was recovered by the rescuers on Monday.

The deceased is Abdul Jaleel, 51, Koodapparambil, son of Koodapparambil Abdul Rahman in Kuttikkattoor. His body was found near the Oorkkadavu regulator cum bridge. He went missing from his home on Friday.

“His purse and mobile phone were found on the banks of the river on Saturday night. This raised doubts that he might have jumped into the river. He had also sent a voice note to his friend saying he was going to die,” said Mavoor police.

His son Anas had lodged a missing case at the police station.

Mavoor police, Meenchantha fire force and the Scuba diving team launched search operations on Sunday. He was living separately from his family, police said.