'Chaarso paar' was BJP's fantasy: Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is on cloud nine after winning a fourth consecutive time from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. Talking about NDA's victory in the polls, Tharoor said that it was always clear that crossing 400 was impossible for BJP.



"What I can say is that we were always clear that 'chaarso (400) paar' was impossible, it was a fantasy, and 'teenso (300) paar' was very difficult. 'Doso (200) paar', we said, would be a challenge for the BJP," he told PTI on Tuesday.

The senior politician criticised BJP for choosing communalism for influencing voters. He pointed out that the poll results were also a "serious message by the electorate to the BJP that their kind of governance needs to improve colossally".

The Congress leader said that the saffron party will be able to appeal to voters in Kerala only if it goes beyond the "classic sort of north Indian BJP template".

"I always felt that the BJP was hitting a ceiling in Kerala because of the communalism embodied in their messaging. That when they go on other tracks they do better. Whether it was the development track that Rajeev Chandrasekhar espoused here or the conscious outreach to minorities and for sure by Suresh Gopi. When you go beyond the classic sort of north Indian BJP template, only then can you appeal to voters in Kerala. And that's been a very clear discovery or confirmation of the selection," he added.

Shashi Tharoor defeated BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar with a margin of 16,077 votes. When the UDF candidate secured 3,58,155 votes, the NDA candidate won 3,42,078 votes.

(With PTI inputs)