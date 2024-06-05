Suresh Gopi to meet Narendra Modi tomorrow

Thrissur: Actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, the newly elected Lok Sabha MP of Thrissur will fly to Delhi on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He started his journey to Thrissur from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday morning to greet his voters. Manorama News reported that he would attend the BJP celebrations in his constituency.



Addressing the media at Thiruvananthapuram airport, he declared that his party would decide on his entry to the union cabinet. At the same time, Suresh Gopi opened up about his plans to continue in films.

“ Film is my passion and bread earner. I want to continue in films,” he added.

Suresh Gopi cemented his historic victory with a massive lead of over 74,686 votes in the Thrissur Lok Sabha segment. He defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight. While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunilkumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes. Congress's senior leader and MP K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes.