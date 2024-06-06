Newborn dies at Alappuzha Medical College, relatives allege medical negligence

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Medical College found itself at the centre of yet another case of alleged medical negligence following the death of a newborn at the hospital late on Wednesday. The infant, the second child of Manu and Soumya from Vriksha Vilasam Thoppu in Vandanam, was declared dead by doctors on Wednesday night. Relatives claim the death occurred due to negligence by the medical staff in the hospital's labour room, sparking a protest during the night and creating tense moments at the hospital.



Soumya was admitted to the hospital for delivery on May 28. While Soumya experienced labour pains later that day, relatives allege that the gynaecology department staff dismissed it as a gastric issue and failed to provide proper care. When Soumya began bleeding later, she was taken to a doctor only after persistent requests from relatives. She delivered the child in the ward shortly after. While the newborn was taken to the ICU by doctors, Soumya was left in the ward.

Over the next eight days, the baby remained in the ICU, with doctors informing the parents that the newborn was undergoing dialysis. However, on Wednesday night, they were informed of the child's death. The parents were not allowed to see the child during these eight days.

Relatives allege that negligence by the gynaecology department staff, particularly when informed about Soumya's pre-delivery bleeding, led to the child's death. They claim this negligence caused blood to enter the infant's system, resulting in irreparable damage.

A complaint was filed with the Medical College Superintendent and with the Ambalapuzha Police regarding the incident. However, there has been no response from the hospital authorities so far. The Ambalapuzha police have stated that a case will be registered, and an inquiry will be initiated promptly.

Alappuzha Medical College has been embroiled in multiple instances of alleged medical negligence in recent times. The death of 31-year-old Shibina on April 28, thirty-five days after delivery, triggered protests from relatives and the public, prompting the state minority commission to register a suo motu case on the incident.