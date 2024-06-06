Assembly bypolls: Congress likely to field Rahul Mamkoottathil, Ramya Haridas, VT Balram

Thiruvananthapuram: On the heels of its emphatic victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala, Congress has started informal discussions on the candidates to be fielded in the two upcoming assembly by-elections. The names under consideration in Palakkad, the seat vacated by Shafi Parambil, include the Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil and KPCC Vice-president VT Balram. After being fielded as the party candidate in Vadakara, Shafi was accompanied by Rahul in an array of programmes held in Palakkad. Shafi, on his part, too appears keen to have Rahul as his replacement in the assembly seat. The leadership is slated to consider Shafi’s opinion in this regard while finalizing the candidate.

Regarding the Chelakkara seat, a section of leaders is of the opinion that Ramya Haridas, who lost in Alathur, should be given a chance in the by-election here. Minister K Radhakrishnan, who won from Alathur, could secure a lead of just about 5000 votes over Ramya in the assembly segment here. The Congress regards this as a critical factor pointing to her bright electoral prospects.



The party has the history of Shanimol Usman, who lost in Alappuzha during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, winning from the Aroor assembly segment that lies within the Alappuzha seat during a by-election in the same year. Meanwhile, a by-election is likely to be held in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as well if Rahul Gandhi decides to vacate the seat for retaining Raebareli. A decision on the candidate here, however, will be made by the central leadership.

KPCC leaders to meet next week

The Congress will hold an inquiry into the factors that led to its shocking loss at Thrissur and the narrow win at Attingal. It is slated to convene the KPCC leadership meeting next week to analyse the election results and also to decide on the modalities of the inquiry. In consideration of the next assembly session that begins on June 10, a meeting of the UDF is also being planned for June 12.

K Radhakrishnan, Shafi Parambil to attend assembly

Minister K Radhakrishnan and Shafi Parambil are slated to attend the assembly session that begins on June 10 after winning the Lok Sabha elections. The house will adjourn on June 12 ahead in connection with the Loka Kerala Sabha. Hence, the two MLAs will tender their resignations after the adjournemnt of the session. At the same time, it is learnt that Radhakrishnan may prolong his resignation till the conclusion of the Loka Kerala Sabha on June 15. Since he holds the portfolio as the minister for parliamentary affairs, he will have to hand over the charge to another minister.

Usually, the Chief Minister temporarily takes charge of the portfolio of a minister who resigns. But, the CM generally does not take over parliamentary affairs, especially when the assembly is in session. The CPM secretariat, which is scheduled to meet tomorrow, is set to make a decision in this regard.



The MLAs who have been elected to the Lok Sabha are required to tender their resignations in the assembly within 14 days of receiving the Election Commission's notification on their victory.

