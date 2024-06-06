Sudhakaran blames 'adamant leaders' of Thrissur DCC for poll debacle

Kannur: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has slammed some district leaders of his party for the humiliating defeat suffered by K Muraleedharan in the Lok Sabah election. He told Manorama News that the KPCC had intervened to settle the issues within Thrissur DCC and restore harmony between the members, but this was thwarted by some 'adamant leaders.'



“There were some differences of opinion between leaders in Thrissur DCC. KPCC had intervened to resolve the issues and even attempted to remove the DCC president Jose Valoor. But some adamant leaders foiled all the efforts,” said Sudhakaran confirming BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal's allegations that certain individuals have hijacked the party in the district.

The state Congress chief declared that the party would carry out a detailed investigation to identify the booths where Congress failed to obtain votes. An Onmannorama analysis has found out that the party lost 10 per cent of its votes as BJP's Suresh Gopi won with a margin of 74,686 votes, relegating Muraleedharan to the third position.

The KPCC chief said he would visit Muraleedharan at his residence in Kozhikode on Thursday in a bid to pacify the miffed candidate who on Tuesday announced his decision to stay away from political life.

Muraleedharan, a multiple-term MLA and MP and son of former chief minister the late K Karunakaran, had to shift to the Thrissur segment from Vadakara at the last minute as per the direction of the party leadership, to thwart the chances of the saffron party here. Though he was highly confident about his victory and even mocked the BJP, saying that they could open an account only in a bank, Muraleedharan had to settle behind Gopi and CPI's Sunil Kumar.

While addressing reporters here after the announcement of the results, an emotional Muraleedharan said he wouldn't have felt this much disappointment if the Left candidate had won. "I have decided to stay away from contesting elections anymore... because I have lost the mood to contest polls. I decide to stay away from public life itself for some time," he said.

Expressing his displeasure against the Congress's national leadership, the leader further said Prime Minister Modi came three times for the campaigning of Suresh Gopi, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came for Sunil Kumar. "Only DK Shivakumar came for me...Rahul Gandhi could not attend the programme here as he suffered food poisoning. But others could have come," Muraleedharan said.

