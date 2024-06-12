Man kills father for objecting to hosting partner at home

Our Correspondent
Published: June 12, 2024 02:13 PM IST Updated: June 12, 2024 03:39 PM IST
Bibin. Photo: Special arrangement.

Adimali (Idukki): The Munnar police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly fatally setting his father ablaze.
The accused, Bibin, a resident near Chikkanamkudi, was arrested from Mankulam. The police said he had admitted to murdering his father Thankachan Ayyappan, 55, on June 9.
Investigation revealed that Bibin had brought a young woman home to live together. Thankachan reportedly objected to it. Police said father's objection and refusal to hand over the gold and money he had with him led to the murder.

The father and son entered into a verbal duel on Sunday over the issue. Bibin allegedly knocked down Thankachan with the handle of a billhook he had with him.

Assuming that the older man had died, Bibin dragged him to a shed and covered him with a plastic sheet used for roofing. He then set the body ablaze.
A neighbour found the charred body on Tuesday and informed the police, which led to Bibin's arrest.

