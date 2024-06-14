Malayalam
School bus catches fire in Chengannur; children evacuated

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2024 10:27 AM IST
school bus
The school bus that caught fire in Alappuzha.
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A school bus caught fire in Ala, Changannur here at 8.45 am on Friday. On noticing smoke coming from the front of the bus, the children were quickly evacuated preventing casualties.
The bus, belonging to Sree Bhuvaneshwari English Medium School, Mannar, was completely gutted in the fire. The accident occurred near the Ala Government High School on the Ala-Kodukulanji road.

