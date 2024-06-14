School bus catches fire in Chengannur; children evacuated

Alappuzha: A school bus caught fire in Ala, Changannur here at 8.45 am on Friday. On noticing smoke coming from the front of the bus, the children were quickly evacuated preventing casualties.

The bus, belonging to Sree Bhuvaneshwari English Medium School, Mannar, was completely gutted in the fire. The accident occurred near the Ala Government High School on the Ala-Kodukulanji road.