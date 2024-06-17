Wayanad or Raebareli for Rahul Gandhi? Congress meet to decide today

New Delhi: A crucial meeting is underway at Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to determine whether Rahul Gandhi should retain the Wayanad or Raebareli constituency. The two-week-deadline for making the choice following the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results on June 4 ends on Tuesday.

As per the Representation of the People Act, a candidate is allowed to contest from two Lok Sabha seats but can hold only one at a time. The candidate has two weeks from the date of declaration of results to vacate one of the seats.

MP Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal also participated in the meeting, convened at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi at 5 pm today. The party is expected to declare their decision officially today or after informing the Election Commission on Tuesday, reported Manorama News.

Recent reports indicate that Gandhi will retain Raebareli, a prestigious seat and a long-standing stronghold of the Congress bloc in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has also urged him to continue representing the seat. There are also speculations that if Rahul vacates Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi may contest in the ensuing by-polls.

During a public address in Malappuram on June 12, Rahul said he was in dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish. He said that whatever decision he takes, both constituencies will be happy with it.

In 2019, Gandhi had contested from Amethi and Wayanad but lost the north Indian constituency to BJP's Smriti Irani, and won from Wayanad by a huge margin. In 2024, the Congress leader contested from Raebareli and Wayanad and won both seats with a huge margin of over three lakh votes. In Wayanad, however, the victory margin was smaller than what it was in 2019.