First salute, as heartfelt tribute to mentor

Kozhikode: After his passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, the first thing Rahul Kumar, a native of Poonch in Jammu, did was offer a salute in front of the portrait of Fr Joseph Paikada.

Rahul was determined to honour Fr Paikada, the former principal of Devagiri St. Joseph’s College in Kozhikode, who would have been thrilled to see him complete his training. Due to Rahul's persistent requests, Fr Mathew Nelledath had brought a portrait of the late priest, fondly called Paikada Achan, to the passing out parade venue. When asked about the story behind the salute, Rahul's response was deeply moving.

"Had Fr Paikada decided to admit only students who excelled academically to Christ School in Poonch, I would never have reached the military academy. If he had chosen to accept only those who could pay their fees without fail, I wouldn't be here today to attend this passing out parade,’’ he said. ''If I do not give my first salute to the great person who extended all help to a youngster with limited potential, whom should I give it to?" Rahul didn’t hesitate for a moment. Rahul is a member of the St. Ignatius parish in Poonch. But there were a few who had already cast doubts on the way Fr Paikada ran the school. When asked about the future of the school if it continued to be managed in this manner, his reply was immediate: "This is the mission. This is why we are here."

After voluntarily retiring from Devagiri College in 1989, Fr Paikada moved to Jammu in 1991 to join the regional superior of the CMI Mission. In the same year, the Christ School at Poonch was established and began operating as the Poonch Mission School. Fr Paikada served as the school's principal until 2007 and returned to Kozhikode the following year. Having also served as the manager of the Devagiri institutions, he passed away on December 20, 2019.