Couple held for robbing grandmother's jewellery in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2024 04:02 PM IST Updated: June 22, 2024 05:01 PM IST
Sarath and Parvathy. Photo: Special arrangement.

Kollam: A woman and her husband were held for robbing her 85-year-old maternal grandmother of gold ornaments, police said on Saturday.

Kollam East police arrested the accused, Parvathy and her husband Sarath, from Kazhakuttom in Thiruvananthapuram based on a complaint by Yashoda, the elderly woman hailing from Uliyakovil.

According to police, Parvathy, who had been living with the complainant, was aware of the gold ornaments and money with her. The accused, on Thursday, tied both hands of the old woman and forcefully snatched away her gold ornaments, police said. The couple later decamped with Rs 25,000 kept in her almirah by breaking it open.

“Based on Yashoda’s complaint, we launched a probe and nabbed the culprits on Friday. They were remanded later,” police said. 
(With PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA