Concerns over passenger capacity of boat on Kottayam – Alappuzha route

Alappuzha:With the state water transport department (SWTD) docking boat with 110 passenger capacity for repair, safety concerns are being raised over the boat currently in service as a replacement on the busy Kottayam – Alappuzha route.

According to local residents, the main A58 boat which used to conduct the service had a seating capacity of 110 people. After it was taken out for repair, the replacement boat put on service was the A31 boat which has a seating capacity of only 75 people. The SWTD A58 morning boat from Kottayam to Alappuzha is a lifeline for office goers and students of the northern Kuttanad region.

Only SWTD boats conduct regular services on this route. The absence of private passenger operators is cited as the main reason behind the significant strain experienced by the depleted fleet of SWTD. Overcrowding has been reported in the boat which presently plies from Kottayam to Alappuzha.

“We have been hearing complaints from the passengers for over two days now. As of now, we assume that everything will get back to normal before long, if not we will take up the issue with the concerned officials,” said Padmakumar, vice-president of Pulinkunnu grama panchayat. SWTD authorities did not give a clear answer as to when the main boat will be put back into service.

''Any machine which is being operated for 16 hours a day, every day will eventually need repair works to sustain it.As of now, I cannot say when the boat will be back in service,'' said Shaji V. Nair, Director of SWTD. ''

The SWTD director also said that the so-called problem of overcrowding has been blown out of proportion. He blamed the lack of cooperation and the inherent tendency to sensationalise things as the main reasons behind the present controversy.

''While the A58 boat is highly preferred by the commuters, it is not the only boat service to Alappuzha available for the Kuttanad people. Other services are available before and after this one. All that is requested from them is the willingness to make temporary adjustments till the main boat is put back on active service,'' he said.

The SWTD director further said that while some crowding was reported in the initial days, the problem has now been solved by itself as people have resorted to other means for their daily commute after becoming aware of the dangers due to overcrowding.