Heavy rain likely in Kerala: Red alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Southwest monsoon intensified across Kerala with various parts of the state, especially in the northern districts, receiving extremely heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad districts on Sunday as it predicts a rainfall above 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

According to the weatherman, the presence of a trough from Maharashtra to the North Kerala coast and westerly winds also contributed to the incessant rain. With this, the state is likely to witness heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds in the next five days.

IMD has sounded orange and yellow alerts in several districts till June 26.



Orange alert in districts

June 23-Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasaragod

June 24 - Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 25- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 26 -Kannur

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.



Yellow alert in districts

June 23 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

June 24 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

June 25 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

June 26 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode Wayanad, Kasaragod

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till June 26.