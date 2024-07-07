Attack on Gurudeva College principal; police send notice to SFI leaders

Kozhikode: After a delay of several days, the police have taken action against Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists over the incident in which they had allegedly assaulted Dr Sunil Bhaskar, principal of Gurudeva College here in Koyilandy.

Notices have been served on SFI Koyilandy area president B R Abhinav (21) and activists and students of Koyilandy RSM SNDP College K Amaljith (20) and Anunad (20).

The principal had filed a complaint with the police alleging that these three youths, along with 15 others, had attacked him. The current move of the police, avoiding an arrest and sending a notice, is a normal procedure in cases where convictions could lead to a sentence of below seven years' imprisonment.

Curiously, a similar notice was served to the principal a couple of days ago, based on a complaint filed by the SFI against him. At the same time, no case has been registered against the SFI leaders who threatened the principal publicly in front of the police.

The college was shut for some days following the attack on Sunil Bhaskar.

The incident related to the case took place on July 1 when a dispute erupted between the SFI activists and college authorities when the students' organisation raised a demand to set up a help desk related to admissions to the new four-year degree course. During the skirmish, SFI area president Abhinav had reportedly slapped the principal. K P Ramesh, another teacher at the college, was also assaulted.