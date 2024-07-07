Two injured as bike-borne assailants hurl bombs in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2024 02:09 PM IST
Police at the scene. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Two people were injured in the bomb attack at Nehru Junction at Kazhakuttom in Thiruvananthapuram. Akhil (23) and Vivek (27), accused in the Kappa cases, were the injured, police said.
Around 11 am, two masked men on bikes threw locally made bombs at them while they were standing talking at the junction. The injured were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The assailants fled from the spot, police said. It is learnt that a clash between gangs resulted in the attack. The assailants have not been identified, police sources said.

