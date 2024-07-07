LS poll debacle: CPI to hold state-level analysis amid criticism of LDF govt

Thiruvananthapuram: With the CPI set to commence its state-level election analysis on Monday, all eyes are on whether its leadership will reflect on and uphold the criticisms against the CPM and the LDF government raised during its district council meetings.

The leadership meeting will begin with an executive council session on Monday, followed by the party council over the next couple of days. District council meetings of the CPI witnessed party workers expressing a strong sentiment that the people had rejected the LDF.

These meetings also attributed the massive electoral defeat in the parliamentary elections to lapses in government functioning and popular sentiment against the Chief Minister.

The state leadership has already received review reports from all 14 districts, which will be compiled into the state-level report. Consequently, criticisms against the CPM and the Chief Minister are expected to feature prominently in the final report. This scathing attack on the Chief Minister and the CPM is anticipated to bolster the CPI's resolve and harden its stance. Following discussions, the official stance of the CPI party committee will be conveyed to the LDF leadership.

The party's decision on the allocation of the Rajya Sabha seat had come under criticism in a few district committees. When the names of CPI national executive committee member K Prakash Babu and state assistant secretary P P Suneer were considered, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswom revealed that the late Kanam Rajendran had already suggested Suneer's name for the seat. However, a section within the party is still refusing to be reasoned out by this argument.

Additionally, the CPI leadership has issues with the Chief Minister convening the LDF parliamentary party meeting and reprimanding CPI legislator Vazhoor Soman for his criticism of the Forest Minister in the assembly.

Congress alliance back in discussion

Thiruvananthapuram: There is also keen interest in whether the demand raised by some district councils—that the CPI should consider aligning with the Congress if the CPM is unwilling to correct its course—will be discussed at the state leadership meeting. During the district-level meetings in Malappuram and Idukki, some members nostalgically recalled the party's past alliance with the Congress.